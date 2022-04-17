Whitehead murder victim named as Alyson Nelson

The 64-year-old was attacked in a property in the seaside town on Saturday evening and died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Foreman said: “We received a report at around 6.10pm that a woman had been stabbed at a property in the Victoria Avenue area of Whitehead.

“Officers attended, along with emergency service colleagues.

Alyson Nelson.

“Sadly, she was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

“I would again appeal to anyone with information about this incident to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1502 of 16/04/22.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/