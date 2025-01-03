Whitehead: police investigating burglary at commercial premises
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred at commercial premises on the Belfast Road, Whitehead, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on January 2.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “If you were in the area and observed any suspicious vehicles or persons, please contact us on 101 and quote serial 288 - 03/01/25.”