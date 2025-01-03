Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred at commercial premises on the Belfast Road, Whitehead, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on January 2.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “If you were in the area and observed any suspicious vehicles or persons, please contact us on 101 and quote serial 288 - 03/01/25.”