Whitehead: police investigating burglary at commercial premises

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 14:44 GMT
Police are appealing for information in relation to a burglary that occurred at commercial premises on the Belfast Road, Whitehead, between 9.30pm and 10.30pm on January 2.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “If you were in the area and observed any suspicious vehicles or persons, please contact us on 101 and quote serial 288 - 03/01/25.”

