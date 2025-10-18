Whitehead: Police seize £100,000 worth of suspected drugs and firearms and medicinal products in Co Antrim search
A large quantity of suspected drugs and four suspected firearms have been seized following a police search in Whitehead.
Officers from the District Support Team conducted an arrest and property search on Friday, October 17, assisted by Larne Neighbourhood Police Team officers.
During the operation they located a large quantity of suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs, along with several thousand medicinal products and four suspected firearms.
Police believe that the value of items seized is in excess of £100,000.
One male is currently in custody, assisting police with enquiries, and the investigation is ongoing.