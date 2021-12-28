Whitehead train station ‘missiles’ could cause injuries, warn police

Officers in Carrickfergus have received what they describe as “concerning reports” of people throwing items from the station platforms into the rear gardens of nearby properties.

They have warned that these “near misses” could easily damage property and cause personal injuries.

“Such behaviour should cease immediately or the next time could result in something much greater than a near miss,” they said, adding that anyone taking part in such behaviour “will be dealt with accordingly by local police officers”.

Whitehead train station. Picture: Google.

Police have also highlighted that they will be increasing patrols around the area.