Whitehead woman failed to remain at the scene of ‘£3,200’ car damage accident

Karly Sloan (24), a student nurse, of Ransevyn Park, Whitehead, committed the offence in the early hours of March 9 last year.

Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, heard the incident happened at Edward Road and the defendant had not called with the victim until 5pm which was around 14 hours later.

She told police she had “panicked” and left the scene.

A defence lawyer said the defendant had been “embarrassed” by the collision and did not tell the vehicle owner it was her fault until 5pm because she had been “building up the courage to go round”.