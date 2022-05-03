PSNI

The cows were stolen some time in this morning April 3 from the Drumsallagh Road area of Loughbrickland.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for any information relating to 12 Friesian cows that were taken from the area of Drumsallagh Road, Loughbrickland at some point on Sunday 3rd April 2022.

“If you were in the area at the time and noticed anything suspicious or you have any information relating to the whereabouts of these cows then please ring 101 and quote reference: 570 of 04/04/22.

“Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

