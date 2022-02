It is reported the driver of the vehicle then got out and assaulted a passenger before the vehicle took off.

A police spokesperson said they currently had one male in custody assisting inquiries but would appeal to anyone who witnessed the incident or had dashcam or CCTV footgage to come forward.

Anyone who feel they can help is urged to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1432 from 05/02/22.