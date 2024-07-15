Witness appeal after criminal damage caused to Ford Focus in Portadown
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police are appealing for witnesses after criminal damage was caused to a black Ford Focus in Portadown.
The incident happened on Woodhouse Street in the early hours of Sunday, July 14.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting serial 396 - 14/07/24.