Police said the man, in his 30s, approached the girl on the Levin Road.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Friday, February 11 at approximately 10.55am, an 18 year old female was approached on Levin Road, Lurgan by the driver of a brown/grey saloon style car.

“The driver was described as a male between 30 to 40 years old, had a shaved head, of heavy build, wearing brown chino style trousers and a brown jacket.

PSNI witness appeal.