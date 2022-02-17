Police said the man, in his 30s, approached the girl on the Levin Road.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “On Friday, February 11 at approximately 10.55am, an 18 year old female was approached on Levin Road, Lurgan by the driver of a brown/grey saloon style car.
“The driver was described as a male between 30 to 40 years old, had a shaved head, of heavy build, wearing brown chino style trousers and a brown jacket.
“If anyone has any information relating to either the vehicle or person described above, please contact Police on 101 and quote reference number: 696 of 11/02/22 Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”