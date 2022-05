A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police are investigating a theft of a red, Massey Ferguson 135 similar to the one in this picture, from a property on the Dromore Road, Lurgan.

“Police are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area from 4am to 4:45am who have witnessed anything suspicious, to contact Police on 101 quoting reference 371 of 24/05/22.”