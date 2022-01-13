Police said it happened in the Taghnevan area at around 1am.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are investigating a vehicle that appears to have been set alight in the Dingwell Park area of Lurgan at approximately 1am on 13/01/2022.

“We would appreciate it if anyone who lives in the area could check their CCTV or camera style door bells for footage that could assist us with our enquiries.

Police have issued an appeal for information.

“If you believe you may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time or you have any information that could help us with our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference number: 60 of 13/01/22.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

-

-