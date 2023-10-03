Register
Witnesses sought after Antrim assault

Police have launched an appeal for information following an assault in Antrim.
By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:04 BST
The incident occurred in the vicinity of Steeple Road in the town at approximately 9.30am on Thursday, September 21, but details were only made public by the police yesterday (Monday, October 2).

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses to this incident and would ask any members of the public who have information regarding this assault to please contact 101, quoting the reference 591 of 21/09/23.”