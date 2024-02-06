Register
Witnesses sought after assault outside Antrim Domino's

Police have launched an appeal for information after a female was assaulted in the Church Street area of Antrim yesterday (Monday).
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Feb 2024, 09:56 GMT
Detailing the incident in a post on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page, a PSNI spokesperson stated the incident took place at “approximately 4pm outside the town centre Domino’s branch”, adding: “If you witnessed the assault and have mobile phone footage, we would be keen to speak to you.

“Please contact us on 101 and quote serial 1208 of the 5/2/2024.”