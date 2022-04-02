Witnesses sought after Ballyclare hit-and-run

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 22 at approximately 8.55am on the Ballymena Road at the junction of the Grange Road.
Police say a vehicle collided with the rear of a static vehicle before driving off in the direction of the Deerpark Road.
The vehicle has been described as a metallic grey BMW which would have had frontal damage.
Police are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or saw the vehicle in the area, is asked to please call police on 101, quoting the reference number 282 of the 22/03/22.