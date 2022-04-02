Witnesses sought after Ballyclare hit-and-run

The incident happened on Tuesday, March 22 at approximately 8.55am on the Ballymena Road at the junction of the Grange Road.

Police say a vehicle collided with the rear of a static vehicle before driving off in the direction of the Deerpark Road.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vehicle has been described as a metallic grey BMW which would have had frontal damage.

The junction of Ballymena Road with Grange Road, outside Ballyclare. Picture: Google

Police are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to check their dashcam footage.