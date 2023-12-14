Witnesses sought after Carrick burglary
Police have launched an appeal for information following a burglary in the Cairn Road area of Carrickfergus.
Commenting on the incident in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on December 14, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The burglary occurred sometime between 11pm on December 12 and 7.30am on December 13.
“Our enquiries are ongoing and we’d appeal to anyone with information, or anyone who saw anyone in and around the area during these times to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 672 13/12/2023.”