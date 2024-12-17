Abbey Centre, Newtownabbey. (Pic: Google).

Police have launched an appeal for information following a collision involving a white van and a pedestrian in the Abbey Centre car park.

Detailing the incident, which occurred at approximately 5.45pm on December 9, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The collision involved a white van and a pedestrian, in the car park of the Abbey Centre.

"Police are appealing for any members of the public who were witness to this, have dash cam footage, or can assist in the investigation, to make contact on 101, quoting 903 12/12/24."