Police in Newtownabbey have launched an appeal for information after damage was caused to a red and white lorry cab parked in a layby in the Manse Road area of Mossley.

Urging anyone with information to make contact with officers, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “This occurred between the hours of 5.10pm on Wednesday, December 11 and 6.15am on Thursday, December 12.

"If anyone has information regarding this, please contact police on 101, quoting incident reference number 197 12/12/24.”