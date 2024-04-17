Witnesses sought after graffiti sprayed on 'numerous' Larne buildings
Police have launched an investigation after graffiti was painted on a number of buildings in Larne at the weekend.
Appealing for information in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on April 17, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On April 13 there were numerous buildings in Larne town centre damaged with graffiti.
"If you have CCTV, or were driving in the area around 6.30pm, please check your dash cam to try to identity the suspect.
"If you have any information, call 101, quoting 1763 13/4/24.”