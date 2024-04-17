Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Appealing for information in a post on the Police Mid and East Antrim Facebook page on April 17, a PSNI spokesperson said: “On April 13 there were numerous buildings in Larne town centre damaged with graffiti.

"If you have CCTV, or were driving in the area around 6.30pm, please check your dash cam to try to identity the suspect.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...