Witnesses sought after Lurgan hit-and-run

They have urged anyone who may have seen the incident in Church Place on Thursday morning (January 20) at 7.30am to come forward.

Police say a collision took place between a silver coloured car and a dark coloured car. The drivers agreed to pull over and exchange details, which is required under law. However, one of the drivers then made off without doing so.

Anyone who saw the incident or has any information in relation to it, is asked to please contact police on 101 with reference 269 of 20/01/22.