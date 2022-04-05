Witnesses sought after ‘near miss’ outside Newtownabbey school

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey are investigating a road traffic incident which was a very near miss in the vicinity of the pedestrian crossing outside Abbots Cross Primary School at approximately 8.45am on April 4.
“The vehicle involved was a small white vehicle, which has almost collided with two adults and a child who were using the crossing at the time.
“Were you walking or driving in the area at that time? Did you see what happened? Is there a possibility you may have captured the incident or vehicle details on your dash cam?
“If so, please contact police on 101 with the information, quoting the reference number CW320-040422.”
