Witnesses sought after ‘near miss’ outside Newtownabbey school

Appealing for information, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police in Antrim and Newtownabbey are investigating a road traffic incident which was a very near miss in the vicinity of the pedestrian crossing outside Abbots Cross Primary School at approximately 8.45am on April 4.

“The vehicle involved was a small white vehicle, which has almost collided with two adults and a child who were using the crossing at the time.

“Were you walking or driving in the area at that time? Did you see what happened? Is there a possibility you may have captured the incident or vehicle details on your dash cam?

Doagh Road. (Pic by Google).

“If so, please contact police on 101 with the information, quoting the reference number CW320-040422.”