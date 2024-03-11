Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detailing the incident, Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “It was reported that at around 4.30am today (Monday, March 11), the occupant of the property located a man inside the upstairs hallway.

"The male, who was described as being approximately 5ft 11 in height, of a thin build and dressed in dark coloured clothing with his hood pulled up, fled the scene.

Archvale Crescent. (Pic: Google).

"A number of items inside the house had been moved and a set of car keys were discovered to be missing.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to establish if anything else was taken during the incident.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area at the time, or has any information which could assist us, to get in touch.