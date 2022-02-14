Witnesses sought after Newtownabbey collision

Detailing the incident, which occurred sometime between 5pm and 5.30pm, a PSNI spokesperson said: “The vehicle has exited Knockenagh Avenue and struck another member of the public’s vehicle then travelled across the road onto Old Irish Highway.

“Were you in the area? If so, did you see the vehicle involved, a dark blue or black 4x4 type vehicle, which is possibly a Hyundai Tucson?

“The vehicle involved has sustained significant frontal nearside damage. If you have dash cam and were driving in that area, please check it for a similar vehicle. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact police on 101, quoting the serial number 1310 13/02/22.”

PSNI witness appeal.