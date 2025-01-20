Shore Road, Newtownabbey. (Pic: Google).

Police officers have launched an appeal for information following a collision in Newtownabbey on Saturday, January 18.

Detailing the incident, which is understood to have happened at approximately 11.55am, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “The collision took place on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey, close to the junction with Abbeyville Street.

"We are appealing for any witnesses, or persons with dash cam footage of the incident to please contact officers on 101, quoting incident reference number #541 18/1/25.”