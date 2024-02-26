Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A red Ford Ranger pick-up was travelling southbound on the M2 approaching Sandyknowes.

"The pick-up then undertook two vehicles using the hard shoulder before exiting towards Larne.

"Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or may have dash cam footage to contact officers on 101, quoting the reference number 1303 of 24/02/24.”