Witnesses sought after pick-up truck uses hard shoulder to undertake vehicles on M2
Police are appealing for witnesses following an incident which occurred shortly before 6pm on Saturday, February 24 on the M2.
Detailing the incident, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A red Ford Ranger pick-up was travelling southbound on the M2 approaching Sandyknowes.
"The pick-up then undertook two vehicles using the hard shoulder before exiting towards Larne.
"Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or may have dash cam footage to contact officers on 101, quoting the reference number 1303 of 24/02/24.”