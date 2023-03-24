Police officers have launched an appeal for information following a fire in the Rathcoole estate on March 21.

Detailing the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a car on fire within the vicinity of Drumcree Place in Newtownabbey shortly after 1.15am on Tuesday, March 21.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), who extinguished the fire.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The car was completely gutted as a result of the fire which is being treated as arson.

Drumcree Place. (Pic by Google).

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or footage in relation to the fire is asked to contact police on the non emergency 101, quoting PSNI incident reference number 62 of 21/03/23.

Advertisement

Advertisement