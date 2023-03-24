Register
Witnesses sought after Rathcoole 'arson'

Police officers have launched an appeal for information following a fire in the Rathcoole estate on March 21.

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 14:39 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 14:39 GMT

Detailing the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a car on fire within the vicinity of Drumcree Place in Newtownabbey shortly after 1.15am on Tuesday, March 21.

“Officers attended the scene along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS), who extinguished the fire.

“The car was completely gutted as a result of the fire which is being treated as arson.

Drumcree Place. (Pic by Google).
“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information or footage in relation to the fire is asked to contact police on the non emergency 101, quoting PSNI incident reference number 62 of 21/03/23.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”