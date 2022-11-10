A PSNI spokesperson said: “A report was received at around 5.40pm of a number of men acting suspiciously in the Harrier Way area. One man was attempting to gain entry to a number of vehicles parked in the area before they got into a car and made off from the scene.

“We received a further report at around 5.50pm that a van parked in the Harrier Way area had been broken into and a number of power tools had been removed.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone who noticed a blue Renault Clio in the vicinity of The Square and Harrier Way between 5.30pm and 5.45pm on Wednesday, or anyone who has any information in relation to the incident to contact 101, quoting 1577 of 09/11/22.

Harrier Way. (Pic by Google).