Witnesses sought after woman forcibly removed child from zipline at Newtownabbey park
Police are appealing for information following an incident involving an older female and a child in the V36 play park.
The incident took place on August 31 at approximately 3pm, but details were only made public on September 12.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “A ten-year-old girl was playing on the zipline. An older woman grabbed her arm, leaving a mark and swore at her to get her off the zipline so her grandchildren could play on it."
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 665 1/9/24.