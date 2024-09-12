Police are appealing for information following an incident involving an older female and a child in the V36 play park.

The incident took place on August 31 at approximately 3pm, but details were only made public on September 12.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A ten-year-old girl was playing on the zipline. An older woman grabbed her arm, leaving a mark and swore at her to get her off the zipline so her grandchildren could play on it."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting 665 1/9/24.