Witnesses sought after youths throw stones at Glengormley home

Police have launched an appeal for information after stones and other items were thrown at a house in Glengormley.
By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:14 BST

Detailing the incident in a statement issued to the Newtownabbey Times today (Monday, July 24), a Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) spokesperson said: “Police have received reports of anti-social behaviour in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley over the last few weeks.

"It was reported that a group of up to eight young people have been seen throwing stones and other items at a property in the area.”

Appealing for information, the spokesperson added: "Enquiries are being carried out and anyone who may have CCTV, or doorbell footage that could assist with the investigation, are asked to contact police on the non emergency 101, quoting PSNI incident reference 1841 of 22/07/23.”

Police have launched an appeal for information after stones were thrown at a home in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley. (PSNI).Police have launched an appeal for information after stones were thrown at a home in the Ballyclare Road area of Glengormley. (PSNI).
Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org