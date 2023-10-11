Register
Witnesses sought following 'dangerous driving' on M2

Police have launched an appeal for information after a report of dangerous driving on the M2 northbound at the weekend.
By The Newsroom
Published 11th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST
Detailing the incident, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “We are appealing for information regarding a white BMW being driven dangerously and at high speed on Sunday, October 8 at approximately 1am along the M2 northbound from Belfast leaving the motorway at Sandyknowes.

"If you witnessed this, or have camera footage, please contact us on 101, quoting incident reference number RM23065736.”