Police are appealing for information following a report of a van on fire in the Woodvale area of Larne in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, August 16).

Commenting on the incident, which is being treated as “deliberate”, Chief Inspector Boyd said: "We received a report shortly before 12.15am that a silver panel van was set alight and completely burnt out.

"Police attended the scene, along with our colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service who extinguished the fire.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the blaze. (PSNI).

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing, but we believe this was deliberate and are treating as arson.

"We encourage anyone who can assist with our enquiries to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference number 13 of 16/08/23.

“If you have doorbell footage that we can review, we would encourage you to get in touch.