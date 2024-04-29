Witnesses sought following Monkstown assault
Police have launched an appeal for information following a report of an assault in the vicinity of Cloyne Crescent, Newtownabbey.
Posting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page on April 27, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating a report of an assault, which occurred on Sunday, April 21 between the hours of midnight and 12.15am, in the vicinity of Cloyne Crescent, Newtownabbey.
"Police are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident, or any witnesses, to please contact 101, quoting the police reference number 213 21/4/24.”