Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 26-year-old was detained after police responded to a report of anti-social behaviour on the Waveney Road area of the town in the early hours of Tuesday, February 20.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Local Policing Team officers received a report shortly after 2am of an altercation involving several people. It is understood a designer wallet containing a sum of money, and a mobile phone had been stolen.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Subsequently a house search was carried out in the Galgorm Road area and a wallet matching the description was located.