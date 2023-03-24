Register
Woman (29) is accused of 'engaging in sexual activity' with boy

A 29-year-old woman with a Ballymena address is alleged to have 'intentionally engaged in sexual touching' of a teenage boy.

By Ballymena Court Reporter
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:27 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:27 GMT

Safron Smyth, of Doury Grove, is charged in relation to a day last August. She was in the dock at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

The summary on the charge sheet says the boy was aged '13-16 years' and accuses the defendant of 'sexual activity'.

The defendant faces two charges, the first is that 'being over 18 years of age, were intentionally engaged in sexual touching of a person under 16 years... and you did not reasonably believe that he was 16 or over contrary to Article 16(1) of the Sexual Offences (Northern Ireland) Order 2008'.

Ballymena courthouse
The second is that 'being over 18 years of age, intentionally caused ... a child under 16 years, to engage in a sexual activity and you did not reasonably believe that he was 16 years or over contrary to Article 17(1) of the Sexual Offences (Northern Ireland) Order 2008'.

The accused confirmed she understood the charges. A police officer believed she could connect the accused to the charges. A defence solicitor said he had no questions regarding the defendant being connected to the charges.

Full details regarding the allegations were not outlined to the court. Bail was varied to exclude the accused from a part of Ballymena.

The defendant was released on £500 bail and as well as the exclusion zone she is to have no contact with the complainant or anyone connected with the investigation.

The matter was adjourned to April 20.