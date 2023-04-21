Ashley Blair, with an address listed as Westbourne Crescent in Coleraine, is charged in relation to Tuesday (April 18). She is accused of causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a man; theft of £140 from the man and causing criminal damage to the tyres of a woman's car.

She had bruising to her face when she appeared via video link from Coleraine at Ballymena Magistrates Court on April 20.

A police officer opposed bail and said around 8am on April 18 police received a report from a resident the defendant was outside her home in the Hazelbank area of Coleraine trying to "kick the door in".

Ballymena courthouse.

The woman made a further call to police saying the defendant had "slashed" tyres on her car. The officer said police could not respond at the time "due to other matters".

The court heard that later in the day police received a report of a "completely unconnected incident" from a male in Westbourne Crescent saying he had been stabbed. The man, a neighbour of the defendant's, said he was stabbed in the chest area by Blair and she was arrested. The court heard the defendant told police she had slashed the tyres.

Regarding the alleged stabbing, the officer said the defendant said she had an "altercation" with the man and that the accused said "she was not responsible for his injuries".

The officer said the man was taken to Causeway Hospital in Coleraine and had a "collapsed lung as a result of being stabbed".

Deputy District Judge John Connolly noted the defendant had injuries and asked if she had them when arrested and if she needed medical treatment.

The officer said he believed Blair had also been taken to hospital for "injuries around her face". He said he believed "some" of the injuries were sustained during the altercation when the man was stabbed".

A defence solicitor said the injuries to the defendant were "all occasioned" when the alleged injured party told police he "sunk the head in her".

He said the account the accused gave was that she and the man had been drinking together and she left his flat to go to her flat. The solicitor said his client said the man came to her door "with a knife" and she "grappled" with him.

The lawyer alleged the man headbutted the accused in the face; she was knocked to the ground and "she said that whilst he was on top of her she was biting at him and trying to get away; caused injury to herself from the knife that she says he was holding".

The solicitor said the man had then "got up and went back to his apartment." The lawyer said the woman said she had "crumpled on the floor" and was lying there when police arrived.

Deputy District Judge John Connolly granted the defendant £250 bail to an address, "appropriately away," to be approved by police. There is a 10pm-6am curfew and she is not to consume alcohol in public. She is excluded from contacting the man and from the building at Westbourne Crescent.

