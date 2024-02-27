Woman (33) arrested after suspected Class B drugs and cash seized during Craigavon search
A number of items were also seized by detectives from the Police Service’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) during the operation.
Detective Inspector Phelan said: “The search was conducted at a property in the Craigavon area as part of an ongoing investigation into criminality. As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected Class B controlled drugs were seized, alongside cash and mobile devices. The items were taken away for further forensic examination.
“A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of attempted possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply and possession of criminal property. She remains in police custody at this time.
“A 29-year-old man was issued a community resolution notice (CRN) for drug-related offences during the search.”
Detective Inspector Phelan continued: “Our enquiries remain ongoing following today’s arrest and seizures. This is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle the harm caused by illegal drug use and supply in our communities.
“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”