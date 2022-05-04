Woman (36) charged in connection with Newtownabbey road fatality

Laura Adair, 36, appeared at the city’s Magistrates Court in connection with the fatal collision two and a half years ago.

She is charged with causing the death of Kelly Ann Sherlock by dangerous driving.

Ms Sherlock, said to have been in her forties, died after being struck on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey on November 8, 2019.

Laganside Courts

Adair, whose address was given as “known to police”, attended remotely from her solicitor’s offices for the preliminary enquiry proceedings.

During the brief hearing she confirmed that she understood the charge, but declined to give evidence or call any witnesses at this stage.

Her lawyer did not contest prosecution submissions that there is a prima facie case to answer.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the charge were disclosed.

District Judge Mark McGarrity then granted an application to have Adair returned for trial at Belfast Crown Court.