A 37-year-old struck a woman on the forehead with a pint glass and told her she had "three seconds" to get out of her home, a court was told.

Elaine Wilson, of Portlee Walk in Antrim town, was sentenced at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and behaving in a threatening and abusive manner last September.

The defendant had a clear record.

A prosecutor said a woman had been at the defendant's home when the defendant appeared behind her and pulled her to the ground before attempting to kick her and throw her down the stairs.

The woman said the defendant then struck her on the forehead with a pint glass. The glass did not break.

The woman said the defendant then struck her on the top of the head with the pint glass.

The prosecutor said it was not clear if the glass had broken at that stage but it caused a cut.

The prosecutor said the defendant had made an accusation towards the woman, used "derogatory terms" against her and told her to get out of the house.

The defendant had thrown a bag at the woman whom she grabbed by the hair and pulled to the floor. The defendant told her she had "three seconds" to get out of the house.

At Antrim Area Hospital the woman received three staples to the top of her head. She had bruising to her forehead and a black eye.

A defence barrister said there was a "context" to the case. He said the incident was "out of character".

District Judge Nigel Broderick told the defendant: "This is a very serous offence. You have given an account to the Probation Officer as to why you did this but that is no justification whatsoever.

"It appears the pint glass did not smash. To hit anyone on the head with a pint glass is a very dangerous thing to do and had the victim sustained more significant injuries then you could easily have been appearing in the Crown Court."

The judge said the only things saving the defendant from immediate custody were her clear record and guilty plea.

The defendant was given a six months prison term, suspended for three years, and was also made the subject of a three-year Restraining Order.