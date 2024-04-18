Woman (41) due to appear before Craigavon court charged with making a 'catalogue' of nuisance calls to PSNI
A woman, charged with making nuisance calls to police, is due to appear in court at Craigavon next month.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A 41 year old woman was charged with cause improper use of public electronic communications for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience and needless anxiety.
"She is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Friday 10th May. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”
There are no further details.