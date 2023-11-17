Woman (59) who hit 13-year-old girl in the face is ordered to do Community Service
Heather McKeown, of Meadowlands in Antrim, also assaulted a police officer by throwing a lighter on the same day - August 23 this year.
Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, was told the defendant had a poor previous record including 20 assaults on police and seven common assaults. There were also obstructing police, disorderly behaviour and 'public order offences,' the court heard.
In relation to August 23, a prosecutor said police received a report of a female having assaulted a 13-year-old girl "outside Castle Mall". The girl she said the defendant had appeared intoxicated at Castle Mall and had been "trying to engage in conversation" with her and her friends and had used a derogatory term towards one of them.
The court heard the girl asked McKeown about the use of the term and the prosecutor said: "At that point the defendant ran towards the injured party, striking her to her left cheek with her hand forcefully which left reddening to her face."
The incident was captured on camera and a short time later police found the defendant at a bar in the Holiday Inn hotel. When arrested she threw a cigarette lighter at a police officer but no injuries were caused.
When interviewed the defendant said she was intoxicated and "couldn't remember her interaction" with the teenager but accepted it was her on the camera footage.
A defence lawyer said McKeown has alcohol issues and wishes to "turn her life around". He said the defendant had been "unsteady on her feet" at the shopping centre and there had been "some element of provocation" as there had been "laughing" towards her and she had been called names.
District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she had been considering jailing the defendant but "upon reflection" handed down Community Service to give McKeown a chance to do "something meaningful during the week" to potentially assist in her not abusing alcohol. The judge told her: "I am taking a huge gamble on you here."