Woman (63) arrested after man wounded in Antrim stabbing
Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Police received a report shortly after 5.10am that a man, aged in his 40s, had been stabbed at a property in the Firmount Drive area of the town. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds to his upper body area.
“Officers attended the scene and a 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. She remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.
“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries or has mobile, CCTV or dash-cam footage of what happened, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 177 26/01/24.”
Alternatively, a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.