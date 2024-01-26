Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Detective Sergeant Erskine said: “Police received a report shortly after 5.10am that a man, aged in his 40s, had been stabbed at a property in the Firmount Drive area of the town. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to stab wounds to his upper body area.

“Officers attended the scene and a 63-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent. She remains in custody at this time, assisting officers with their enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information following the incident in Antrim. Photo by: Pacemaker

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries or has mobile, CCTV or dash-cam footage of what happened, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 177 26/01/24.”