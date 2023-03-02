An 89-year-old woman from Antrim town who assaulted a police officer was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Irene Gault, of Sprucefield, committed the offence on November 2 last year.

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, a prosecutor said police were called to an incident and when the defendant was told she was going to be arrested an officer went to lift the defendant's medication and the defendant grabbed it out of the officer's hand.

The defendant then swung her hand towards the officer and said: "You will be taking me f-cking nowhere" and pushed the officer's hands down.

Ballymena courthouse

Whilst being led to a police vehicle, the defendant "planted" both feet and pushed back as hard as she could.

When interviewed the defendant told police she had been "angry" when police arrived and apologised for assault.

A defence barrister said the defendant had a clear record and had never been in court.

He said there was no injury to the police officer in the "apprehension assault" and the defendant was never involved with police "in the entirety of her 89 years".

