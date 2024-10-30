A woman charged with 'brothel keeping' has been granted bail at a court in Ballymena.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ondina Cordovan (21), with an address listed as Bridge Street in Ballymena, is one of four people charged in connection with controlling a Romanian woman's prostitution; using 'criminal property, namely money'; concealing 'criminal property - cash'; and entering into an arrangement to acquire criminal property.

Cordovan is also charged with 'brothel keeping'; possessing criminal property and possession of cannabis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charges are connected to an investigation by detectives from the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit. Arrests were made following searches in Ballymena and Omagh on August 13 this year.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

A detective constable told a recent court a "pro-active" investigation lead by the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit focused "on the activities of an organised crime gang involved in prostitution and money laundering offences".

She said the investigation was "initiated following police contact with a vulnerable female who had travelled to Northern Ireland from Romania and was initiated into sex work by the organised crime gang in June 2023".

The officer said the "young female" had been conveyed from Dublin and "placed in an address in Omagh which is linked to one of the defendants". The officer said adverts were placed on "adult service websites" and "sexual services" were provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said the "victim has very limited English and no known links to this area" and was "isolated" at the address and her "only associates in Northern Ireland" were the "organised crime gang based in Ballymena".

The officer said "telecommunications data" obtained during the investigation identified the defendants being involved in "conveying the victim to the address in Omagh throughout the period June 2023 to December 2023 when the adverts for adult service websites have been active".

The officer said "financial enquiries" identified "cash deposits and transactions between the four defendants which correlate with this movement".

The officer said the assessment was that the defendants "conveyed the victim to the address for the purpose of providing sexual services which they can financially benefit from".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police officer alleged Cordovan was at the "heart" of the investigation and "controlled and managed bookings" of the victim.

The court was told up to £170,000 had gone through Cordovan's bank account between 2019 and 2024 despite her having "no income" and no state benefits.

A court subsequently heard Cordovan wanted to give an account that she was a "victim" as opposed to being a suspect in the case. The court heard a "Freezing Order" had been put in place regarding the defendant's bank account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A defence lawyer had told the court one of Cordovan's "paying customers had paid her £6,000 for one night on a specific occasion. He then met her three times in a week - that was £18,000 that was paid to her".

Cordovan has been on remand in custody at Hydebank Prison and she appeared via video link from there at Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (October 29).

A defence barrister said the defendant has now been interviewed by police regarding her account that she is a victim in the case.

A police officer confirmed the account given by Cordovan was being viewed as "credible" but that the matter required further investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said there were concerns that if released on bail the defendant could interfere with the victim and potential other witnesses who have yet to be spoken to be police.

The defence lawyer said Cordovan has been provided with support by a Women's Aid group.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said the charges are "very serious" but there has been a "change in circumstances" as Cordovan has now been interviewed by police "as a potential victim and undergone two interviews and police believe she has given a credible account albeit that will be subject to investigation".

Bail was agreed in the sum of £500 and a £2,000 surety from a family member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is to have no contact with her co-accuseds or the complainant; she has to surrender passports; is not to apply for any passport or identity documents; is to report to police once a week; and she is excluded from the Omagh area. She was bailed to an address in Ballymena. The case was adjourned to October 31.