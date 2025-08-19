Woman accused of non-fatal strangulation by allegedly putting belt around man's neck has bail conditions relaxed to attend sister's 40th birthday party at a hotel

A 37-year-old woman accused of non-fatal strangulation by allegedly, according to a charge sheet, putting a belt around a man's neck, has had bail relaxed to attend her sister's 40th birthday party at a hotel.

Clare McAllister, of Heather Close in Antrim town, is charged in relation to various days including May 27 this year.

On May 27, she allegedly assaulted a man occasioning him actual bodily harm; she faces a further charge of assaulting him; she is accused of possessing a knife and a lighter as offensive weapons; she is charged with making a threat to kill him; as well as the belt allegation.

She is also accused of assaulting the man on Valentine's Day this year. Between May 27 and June 5 she is accused of harassment of the man and also engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

The accused was at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday (August 12). A prosecutor said audio and videos were made by the man in connection with the allegations. The prosecutor said the defendant wishes to make a counter-allegation.

The defendant had residency and curfew bail conditions varied to allow her to attend her sister's 40th birthday party at a hotel on August 24/25. She is not to consume alcohol. The case was adjourned to October 7.