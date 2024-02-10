Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Linda Ann Simpson from Bingham Street in Bangor, appeared before Craigavon Magistrates Court charged with breaching a restraining order and stalking a woman.. She was also accused of harassing the same woman.

Craigavon courthouse. Picture: Tony Hendron.

Simpson, who appeared in the body of the court using a walking aid, was audibly crying while her case was heard.

The charges were put to her, including that the 55-year-old sent letters and cards to the injured party and attended their place of work while a restraining order was in place. She is also charged with stalking, causing the injured party to suffer fear, alarm or substantial distress on dates between October 2023 and January this year and harassing the same woman on January 6 this year.

When asked if she understood the charges, Simpson’s barrister Mr Damien Halleron said he would respond for her and that she did understand them. A PSNI officer told the court she could connect the accused to the charges.

Mr Halleron said he is in possession of a medical report regarding the defendant and both he and a psychiatrist are concerned about her “presentation and her underlying mental health difficulties”.

District Judge Francis Rafferty adjourned the case until March 6. Mr Halleron said his client has a difficulty with claustrophobia and requested that she is excused from going to the cells to sign bail. This was agreed.