Kirsten Joanne McGuckin (34), formerly with an address listed as at Antrim Road in Ballymena but now living in Newtownabbey, committed the offences, according to the charge sheet, 'on dates prior to' December 30, 2022.

Her defence barrister said there was "significant mitigation and context to all this".

At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, her case was adjourned to April 9 for a pre-sentence report.

Antrim Magistrates Court is held in Ballymena. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.