Woman admits being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis
Kirsten Joanne McGuckin (34), formerly with an address listed as at Antrim Road in Ballymena but now living in Newtownabbey, committed the offences, according to the charge sheet, 'on dates prior to' December 30, 2022.
Her defence barrister said there was "significant mitigation and context to all this".
At Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, her case was adjourned to April 9 for a pre-sentence report.
Paul Gray (57), with an address listed as Knockeen Road in Ballymena, had been charged with being concerned in the supply of cocaine 'on dates prior to' December 30, 2022, but the charge was dismissed after the Public Prosecution Service told the court no evidence was being offered in his case.