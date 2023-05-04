Register
Woman and children inside Portrush house which was targeted in arson attack

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson with intent at the Glentaisie Park area of Portrush on Thursday (May 4).

By Una Culkin
Published 4th May 2023, 10:17 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 10:17 BST

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Sergeant Gardiner said: “At around 2:40am, it was reported that a bin located adjacent to a garden in the area was set alight.

"The fire spread to a nearby boundary fence, tyres and pallets that were located in the garden. Damage was reported to a number of windows and the front door of a nearby property during the incident.”

"It was reported a woman in her 30s and her children were inside the property. Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished with the fire,” continued Detective Sergeant Gardiner.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
“We are not investigating a more tragic incident, due to the quick actions of local residents. As a result, thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are treated this incident as arson with intent to endanger life."

Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 100 29/04/21.

Witnesses or anyone with information can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

The detective sergeant added that members of the public can also contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on the telephone number 0800 555 111 or online by logging onto the website http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.

