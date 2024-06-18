Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman and three men have been arrested after a man was beaten with a number of weapons in his Kilrea home.

The incident occurred at a house in the Garvagh Road area on Monday, June 17.

Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 9.30pm, it was reported that two men had forced entry to the property and assaulted the male householder with a number of weapons.

“The victim sustained extensive injuries to his head, face, and his body, and was transported to hospital for treatment.

Detectives have arrested four people – a woman and three men – in relation to this report, and also an earlier report of an assault on the same victim. CREDIT NI WORLD

“Detectives have arrested four people – a woman and three men – in relation to this report, and also an earlier report of an assault on the same victim. All four remain in police custody this morning, assisting with enquiries."