Woman and three men arrested after man was beaten with weapons in Kilrea home
The incident occurred at a house in the Garvagh Road area on Monday, June 17.
Detective Inspector Lavery said: “Shortly before 9.30pm, it was reported that two men had forced entry to the property and assaulted the male householder with a number of weapons.
“The victim sustained extensive injuries to his head, face, and his body, and was transported to hospital for treatment.
“Detectives have arrested four people – a woman and three men – in relation to this report, and also an earlier report of an assault on the same victim. All four remain in police custody this morning, assisting with enquiries."
Police have appealed for anyone with information, CCTV or dash cam footage to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1824 of 17/06/24 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org