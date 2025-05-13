A woman appeared in court on Tuesday (May 13) in Ballymena and pleaded guilty to vandalising a memorial garden to murder victim Chloe Mitchell.

Kathryn Barr (37), with an address listed as Larne Road in Ballymena, committed criminal damage the garden at Larne Road.

She appeared via video link from custody in Antrim town at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena, on Tuesday.

Chloe Mitchell (21) was last seen alive on CCTV in Ballymena in the early hours of June 3, 2023, and an extensive search operation was conducted to locate her.

The memorial garden dedicated to Chloe Mitchell. Picture by: Arthur Allison /Pacemaker Press

Detectives investigating her disappearance later launched a murder investigation after human remains were discovered a number of days later in the town.

In a post on the 'Justice for Chloe Mitchell' Facebook page it was reported that items including flowers were pulled out and a solar light was damaged. The page said the incident was 'disrespectful'.

Brandon John Rainey (28), formerly with an address listed as James Street in Ballymena, is charged with murdering Ms Mitchell.

Chloe Mitchell. Photo provided by PSNI

A police officer told the court police attended the memorial garden on Sunday May 11. CCTV was provided which showed Barr causing damage of £200 by scattering flowers and damaging butterfly ornaments.

The officer said there were concerns for the safety of the defendant as a "number of threats" were made online.

The court was told the defendant has 18 previous convictions including one for criminal damage. There were 17 bench warrants for her in recent times.

A defence barrister said the defendant is "vulnerable". He said the defendant believed she is 32 years old and said as she "doesn't even know her own age" it might "give an insight" into her vulnerabilities.

The case was adjourned at Antrim Magistrates Court, sitting in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

He said the defendant is pregnant. On Sunday, he said the defendant had a falling out with her brother and was "in a state".

He said she may not originally be from the Ballymena area and may not have been aware of who the memorial garden was for. He was concerned that the defendant may come to "potential harm".

District Judge Nigel Broderick said there had been "concerns expressed in the community about somebody who would damage such a memorial".

The judge said because the defendant had a "complex background" it was a case which was "crying out" for some information from the Probation Board.

He refused bail saying there was a risk she would not turn up in court and there was no suitable address. Sentencing was adjourned until June 10 for a Probation report.