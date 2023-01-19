Register
Woman arrested after aggravated burglary in Lurgan

A woman has been arrested by police officers after aggravated burglary in Lurgan.

By Carmel Robinson
6 hours ago
Updated 19th Jan 2023, 11:57am

The incident happened in Monroe Avenue area of Lurgan on Sunday 8th January.

Woman arrested after aggravated burglary in Monroe Avenue, Lurgan Co Armagh. Photo courtesy of Google.

Detective Inspector Handley said: “A 41 year old woman was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary on Wednesday 18th January. She was subsequently released on police bail to allow for further enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing in relation to this investigation and we would appeal to anyone with any information to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 350 08/01/23.

"A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/."