Woman arrested after Larne disturbance 'assaulted a police officer and an emergency worker'

Police in Larne have arrested a 30-year-old woman after attending a report of a disturbance in the Curran Road area at the weekend. Photo: Pacemaker

Officers attended shortly before 10.30pm to bring the disturbance under control and arrested a woman for being drunk in a public place.

A statement from the PSNI read: “Whilst in police custody, the woman was taken to hospital due to being so heavily intoxicated, and during this time, the woman assaulted a police officer and an emergency worker.

“She was further arrested for disorderly behaviour, assault on police and common assault.”